Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Price

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.35.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $233.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

