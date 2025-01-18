Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Down 8.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.
About Stillfront Group AB (publ)
Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and sells digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s games portfolio include Supremacy 1914, Call of War, What’s the Pic, Adult Coloring Book, Letter Soup, BitLife, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, eRepublik.com, War and Peace: Civil War Clash, The Great War Rivals, Ultimate General: Gettysburg, Naval Action, Ultimate General: Civil War, Empire, and Imperia Online.
