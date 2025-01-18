StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATSG

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 300.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 91,521 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,119,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233,789 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.