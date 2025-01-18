StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RKDA opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

About Arcadia Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.