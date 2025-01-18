StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cellectis Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 74.55% and a negative net margin of 234.39%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

