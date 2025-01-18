StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

