StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of FORD stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

