StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Price Performance
Shares of FORD stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $8.29.
Forward Industries Company Profile
