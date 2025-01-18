StockNews.com Downgrades Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) to Hold

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Coffee Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Coffee has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the third quarter worth $34,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

