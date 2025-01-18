StockNews.com Downgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Buy

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVLT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

CVLT opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.71. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. The trade was a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 116,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

