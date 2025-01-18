StockNews.com Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

KT stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. KT has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KT by 3,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

