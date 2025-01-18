StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 73.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $236,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
