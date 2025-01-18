StockNews.com Upgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALLY. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 311.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

