StockNews.com Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to “Buy”

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Autohome stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,384,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,701,000 after purchasing an additional 296,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,096,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 11.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,311,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 133,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,501,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Autohome by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 683,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 351,789 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

