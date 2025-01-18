Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.89. 5,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 10,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
The firm has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08.
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
