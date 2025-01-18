Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,266.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after buying an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $30.82 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
