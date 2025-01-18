Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Surmodics

Surmodics Stock Up 0.7 %

SRDX stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.16 million, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Surmodics

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Arens sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,434.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,604. This trade represents a 9.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 107,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surmodics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.