Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.77. Approximately 44,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,022 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.38% of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

