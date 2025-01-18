Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Synergy CHC Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.07. 11,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 million and a PE ratio of -15,714.29.

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

