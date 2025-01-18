Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading 4.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $221.95 and last traded at $216.87. Approximately 23,181,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 16,389,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.80.

The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 8,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,372,000. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

