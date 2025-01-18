Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s (TSM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSM. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $211.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $109.48 and a 52-week high of $222.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 30,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

