Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Publishes Corporate Presentation – Enhances Stakeholder InsightOn January 13, 2025, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shared its corporate presentation on its website’s Investor & News section, as detailed in the lates

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
