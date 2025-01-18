TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE TRP opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.822 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

