TechTarget’s (TTGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on TechTarget from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $508.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget by 10.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TechTarget by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

