Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

TGLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In other Tecnoglass news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy sold 1,432,120 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $104,573,402.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,195,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,771,043.76. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $2,222,771.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 4,735.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.