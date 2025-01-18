TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$24.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark lowered their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Marc Parent bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$420,964.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,138,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at C$20.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$24.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.402 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.34%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

