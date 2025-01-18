TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Desjardins raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.20.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TIXT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 16.4% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.