Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,564 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 93.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 12-month low of $78.57 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.05). Tennant had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

