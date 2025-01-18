Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.42 and last traded at $22.39. 31,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 18,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

