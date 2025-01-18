Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 880.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,409.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,324.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,052.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $111,354 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

