TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFII. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.12. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TFI International by 37.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,288,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.