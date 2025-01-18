The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901,995 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of AES worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.21.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
AES Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.
AES Profile
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AES
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.