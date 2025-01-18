The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901,995 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of AES worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AES in the third quarter worth $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

