The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

