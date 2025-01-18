The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HAIN stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $422.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.76.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 101,290 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 387.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,996 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 99,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 434,070 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.