The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $124.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Barclays upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.28.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

