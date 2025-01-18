The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $152.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.39. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $150.31 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

