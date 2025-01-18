Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day moving average is $121.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

