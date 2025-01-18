Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 121 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $4,219,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

