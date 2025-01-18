Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 357 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3,625.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.72 and its 200 day moving average is $275.07. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.05.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

