Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.16. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

