Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires Shares of 457 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,048 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $208.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.93 and a twelve month high of $223.23.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

