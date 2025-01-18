Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.35.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $401.84 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $404.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.08.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

