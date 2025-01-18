Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 533.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,325,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,498,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

