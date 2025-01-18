Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.57. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

