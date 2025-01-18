Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Evergy by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.17.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.06.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $3,029,513.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

