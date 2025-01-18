Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 1,665 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSJN opened at $32.59 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.