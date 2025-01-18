Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 269 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

GEHC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.31 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

