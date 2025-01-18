Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 271 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

NVO stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $78.17 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

