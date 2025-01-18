Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 3,130 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 435.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 228,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 45,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 245,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 972,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,750,000.

FPE opened at $17.76 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.83.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

