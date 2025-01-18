Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 4,660 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5,177.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 91.6% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $27.61 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

