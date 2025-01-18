Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 729 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,302,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,372,000 after acquiring an additional 218,394 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 115.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth $3,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,257,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 140,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CODI opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $25.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.68 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $3,118,065.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,456,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,865,340.85. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

